Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Adient Stock Up 1.6 %
NYSE ADNT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 618,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.51.
Insider Transactions at Adient
In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
