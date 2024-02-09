Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Releases Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Adient updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Adient Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE ADNT traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 618,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.14. Adient has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Get Adient alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adient

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adient

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,466,000 after buying an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Adient by 29.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,218,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,698,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,999,000 after purchasing an additional 58,246 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,819,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,545,000 after purchasing an additional 71,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Adient

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.