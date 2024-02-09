Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Lessened by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,629 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,063 shares during the quarter. Advanced Drainage Systems comprises about 1.5% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $96,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,672,684 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,907,000 after buying an additional 2,890,821 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 40.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,610,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $410,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 210.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,116,000 after acquiring an additional 761,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 55.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000,000 after purchasing an additional 735,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,816,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.13.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

NYSE WMS traded up $4.47 on Friday, reaching $162.44. The stock had a trading volume of 715,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.23. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.02 and a 1-year high of $163.46. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.43%.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.