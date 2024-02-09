Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $662.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.69 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,128. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 1 year low of $75.02 and a 1 year high of $163.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.23.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMS. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

