Advisory Resource Group Acquires 6,477 Shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB)

Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the period. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned about 1.96% of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 55.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,344,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:HYDB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.42. The company had a trading volume of 91,684 shares. iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $49.60 and a one year high of $51.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.93.

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

