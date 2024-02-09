Advisory Resource Group Purchases New Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Advisory Resource Group owned about 0.11% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.9% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 270.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000.

Shares of AVDE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.62. The company had a trading volume of 166,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,596. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

