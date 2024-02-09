Advisory Resource Group Purchases New Stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON)

Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (BATS:QCON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,000. American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF makes up about 1.1% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Advisory Resource Group owned 0.20% of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCON. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 422,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:QCON traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,091 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

The American Century Quality Convertible Securities ETF (QCON) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Convertible index. The fund is actively managed to provide an investment portfolio of US convertible securities, of any credit quality, using a proprietary screening method. QCON was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

