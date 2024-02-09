Advisory Resource Group Sells 8,379 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Advisory Resource Group reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 8,379 shares during the period. Halliburton comprises about 1.0% of Advisory Resource Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $34.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,657,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,257,841. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $27.84 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.84%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

