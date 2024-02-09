AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.690-1.690 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.2 billion-$14.2 billion.

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on AGC in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of AGC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $7.69.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, automotive, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas and module assembly windows.

