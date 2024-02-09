Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Position Cut by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.8% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned 0.08% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $48,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 53.5% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,381,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $277.69. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.24 and a one year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $304.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

