Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by Innovis Asset Management LLC

Innovis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Cowen cut Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.16.

Albemarle Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,863,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,645,743. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $108.39 and a 12 month high of $293.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.92.

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.