Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:LEXI – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.99. Approximately 1,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 3,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.88.

Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a PE ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Alexis Practical Tactical ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Alexis Practical Tactical ETF (LEXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund whose exposure varies among asset classes depending on market conditions and fund advisers assessment of multiple factors. LEXI was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Alexis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexis Practical Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.