Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of BABA opened at $70.74 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $109.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $179.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.47.
Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.
About Alibaba Group
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
