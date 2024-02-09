Alliance Bioenergy Plus (OTCMKTS:ALLM) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.28

Shares of Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALLM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and traded as high as $0.30. Alliance Bioenergy Plus shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 329,500 shares.
Alliance Bioenergy Plus Trading Up 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
About Alliance Bioenergy Plus
Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology solutions for renewable energy, biofuels, and bioplastics technology sectors. It offers CTS 2.0, a mechanical and chemical dry process for converting cellulose material into sugar for use in the biofuels industry.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alliance Bioenergy Plus
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Bioenergy Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.