Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.80. 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

Allkem Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

