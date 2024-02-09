Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Price Up 0% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $98.98 million and $1.59 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for $0.0990 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002436 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00019373 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005214 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

