Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. 8,417,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,491,747. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

