Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,703,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 8,175,875 shares.The stock last traded at $2.60 and had previously closed at $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.86 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.30.

Ambev Price Performance

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1443 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ambev

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,221,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after buying an additional 3,997,079 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 218,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 38,566 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 152,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 90,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,510,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after buying an additional 220,153 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

