Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

Ameren has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Ameren has a dividend payout ratio of 51.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ameren to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

Ameren stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.74. 879,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $91.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ameren

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,846,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after acquiring an additional 312,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ameren

(Get Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.