American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Announces Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS.

AFG traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.21. 50,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.96 and its 200 day moving average is $114.83. American Financial Group has a 12 month low of $105.22 and a 12 month high of $139.30.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 28.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler cut American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.75.

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,539 shares of company stock valued at $423,267. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

