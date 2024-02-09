American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 807,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 96,616 shares during the period. American Tower makes up approximately 2.1% of Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $132,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.75. 712,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,334. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

