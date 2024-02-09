AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.56-1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.61. AMETEK also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700-6.850 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AME. KeyCorp upped their price target on AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.25.

AMETEK Price Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $166.38 on Friday. AMETEK has a one year low of $131.52 and a one year high of $168.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.99.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AMETEK will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.09, for a total transaction of $125,622.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,020.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in AMETEK by 726.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

