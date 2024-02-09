AMREP (NYSE:AXR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.24

Shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.24 and traded as high as $21.71. AMREP shares last traded at $21.71, with a volume of 2,361 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

The company has a market cap of $107.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 million for the quarter.

In other AMREP news, major shareholder James H. Dahl purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.88 per share, for a total transaction of $30,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,635,806.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $27,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,841.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $30,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 257,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,635,806.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 79,465 shares of company stock worth $1,622,074 in the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AMREP by 11.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AMREP by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AMREP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in AMREP in the second quarter valued at about $527,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AMREP by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 162,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 33.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

