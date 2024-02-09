Ankr (ANKR) Price Up 5% Over Last 7 Days

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Ankr has a market cap of $249.96 million and $12.11 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr has traded 5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015809 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014687 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,402.98 or 1.00005609 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.55 or 0.00193147 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00010157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003021 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02455546 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 275 active market(s) with $10,853,209.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.