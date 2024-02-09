Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Advisory Resource Group

Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,820 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.9% of Advisory Resource Group’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Advisory Resource Group’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 1,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 28,027 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.84. 9,532,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,337,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market cap of $154.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.55. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $186.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.03.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 15.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

