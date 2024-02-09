ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($3.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($1.49), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

Shares of MT opened at $28.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MT. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MT shares. StockNews.com downgraded ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

