Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as low as $2.71. Arch Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.71, with a volume of 4,186 shares traded.
Arch Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.10.
Arch Therapeutics Company Profile
Arch Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops and markets products based on its AC5 self-assembling technology platform to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as manages wounds during surgery, trauma, and interventional care or from disease.
