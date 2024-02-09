Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Insider David P. Rosenbaum Sells 15,344 Shares

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 15,344 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $140,857.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 384,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,138.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ardelyx Price Performance

ARDX traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,085,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,809,809. Ardelyx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 549,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 246,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,700,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 139,484 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 768,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 217,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ARDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.92.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ardelyx

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.