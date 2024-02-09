Ardor Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $88.10 million and $2.36 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0882 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00080942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00027423 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00021259 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

