Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,518,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $20.65.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCC. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ares Capital

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 160.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,361,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 621,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 526.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 344,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 261.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 461,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 333,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,316,000. 29.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.