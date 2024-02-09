Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,623,512. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $20.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.64.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.91%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCC

About Ares Capital

(Get Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.