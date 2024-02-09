Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $119.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.17.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.64. 657,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.56 and its 200-day moving average is $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $71.36 and a 1-year high of $139.48.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total value of $15,775,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 825,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,765,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Ares Management by 29,954.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,559,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

