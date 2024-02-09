Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 1.8%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.28. 42,429 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 69,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.60.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Argentina Lithium & Energy

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. The company holds 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 13,372 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

