ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.3 million. ARM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.240 EPS.

ARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 75.73.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM traded up 1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 115.21. 48,096,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,387,836. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 72.47. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 126.58.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter valued at $1,790,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,334,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

