ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.280-0.320 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$900.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $780.3 million. ARM also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.240 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARM shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 75.73.

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock traded up 1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting 115.21. The company had a trading volume of 48,096,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387,836. ARM has a 52-week low of 46.50 and a 52-week high of 126.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 72.47.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that ARM will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARM by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $344,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $733,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

Further Reading

