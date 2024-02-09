ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.04 and last traded at $21.20. 18,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 177,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen acquired 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,484,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,724,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 444,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,513,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,245,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

