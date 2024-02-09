Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Lowered to $124.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Truist Financial from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.40% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ARW

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:ARW traded down $2.09 on Friday, hitting $111.31. The stock had a trading volume of 823,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,239. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average is $122.36. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $108.77 and a 52 week high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.