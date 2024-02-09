Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Acquired by King Wealth

King Wealth increased its position in Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. King Wealth owned approximately 0.10% of Arrow Financial worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AROW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Arrow Financial by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.30. The stock had a trading volume of 52,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,799. Arrow Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $414.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Arrow Financial’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrow Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

