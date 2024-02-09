Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.5 %

NYSE ABG traded up $9.29 on Friday, reaching $216.08. The company had a trading volume of 104,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABG. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

