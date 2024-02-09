Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.62 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.74 by ($0.62), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.12 EPS.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 4.5 %
NYSE ABG traded up $9.29 on Friday, reaching $216.08. The company had a trading volume of 104,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.96 and its 200 day moving average is $215.55. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $178.40 and a 52-week high of $256.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Asbury Automotive Group
In related news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total value of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Philip F. Maritz sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.65, for a total transaction of $375,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,733.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Clara sold 4,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.11, for a total value of $1,094,973.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,433,804.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asbury Automotive Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on ABG. Craig Hallum downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABG
Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Asbury Automotive Group
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.