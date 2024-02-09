ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $591.68

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $591.68 and last traded at $589.20, with a volume of 4644 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $579.28.

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $524.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.71.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

