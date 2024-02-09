Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.54

Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and traded as low as $32.09. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $32.71, with a volume of 5,911 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Associated Capital Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $709.23 million, a PE ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.64 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 295.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 87.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

