AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.27. 9,775,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,849,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

