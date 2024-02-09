Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.12. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 11,500 shares changing hands.

Atico Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of C$14.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.05.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Atico Mining had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of C$20.50 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atico Mining Co. will post 0.0470588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atico Mining Company Profile

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

