Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 533 ($6.68) and last traded at GBX 533 ($6.68). 127,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 369,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 541 ($6.78).

Several research firms recently issued reports on ATG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.40) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Monday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Auction Technology Group from GBX 900 ($11.28) to GBX 710 ($8.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of £659.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,892.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 496.91 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 594.78.

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

