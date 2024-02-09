Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 287,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,165,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 82,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,929,000 after buying an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 534,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 160,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,637,000 after acquiring an additional 27,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ADP stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,841. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.59. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.46 and a twelve month high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.17.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

