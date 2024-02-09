Avation (LON:AVAP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.07

Avation PLC (LON:AVAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.07 ($1.44) and traded as high as GBX 119 ($1.49). Avation shares last traded at GBX 118 ($1.48), with a volume of 43,274 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Avation in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.
Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company's fleet includes 13 narrow-body jets, two twin-aisle jets, and 21 ATR 72 twin-engine turboprop aircraft. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned and managed a fleet of 36 aircraft.
