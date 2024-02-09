AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 1,125,805 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 789,434 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $7.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

AvePoint Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.01 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvePoint

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,362,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,064,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $600,900. 25.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of AvePoint

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVPT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 168,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 104,085 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,366,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 405,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Further Reading

