AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $69.66.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 266,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AZZ by 26.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZZ in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

