AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.
Shares of AZZ stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,745. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $69.66.
AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.74 million. AZZ had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
