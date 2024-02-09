B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ) Trading Down 0.8%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYZ – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.13. 78,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 137,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.25% Senior Notes due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

