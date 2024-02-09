B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) Shares Up 0.1%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.32 and last traded at $15.30. 37,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 37,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 Company Profile

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

