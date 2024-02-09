Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

Badger Meter has raised its dividend payment by an average of 12.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 31 years. Badger Meter has a payout ratio of 27.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Badger Meter to earn $3.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Badger Meter Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of BMI stock traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $149.88. The stock had a trading volume of 199,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,255. Badger Meter has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.96. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Badger Meter

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in Badger Meter by 43.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 18.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

